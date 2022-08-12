3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $529,900

Beautiful 2 Story Farmhouse in desired Pelham East! Exterior is James Hardie Cement Siding with fiberglass exterior doors and Atrium Double Hung windows. Consisting of 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with Primary Suite on First Floor featuring free standing soaker tub and tiled shower. Open floor Concept with gas burning fireplace in Great Room. Large Kitchen features island with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home is wired for Cat 6 Security System. First floor office is perfect for work at home career. Covered rear porch for entertaining.