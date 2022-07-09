Beautiful 2 Story Farmhouse in desired Pelham East! Exterior is James Hardie Cement Siding with fiberglass exterior doors and Atrium Double Hung windows. Consisting of 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with Primary Suite on First Floor featuring free standing soaker tub and tiled shower. Open floor Concept with gas burning fireplace in Great Room. Large Kitchen features island with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home is wired for Cat 6 Security System. First floor office is perfect for work at home career. Covered rear porch for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Saturday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie returned to Central Virginia to give back to a community that has given him so much.
Waynesboro residents looking to have a belated-July Fourth celebration can do so on July 9.
A Waynesboro man was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter and DUI for a car accident last October on East Main Street that killed a 38-year-old woman.
Scientists have found a carnivorous plant that grows prey-trapping contraptions underground. No other species of such a plant is known to science.
A search warrant affidavit says he opened fire as the victims were moving from his home.
Summer has officially arrived and one way to get a break from the hot sun is to see a performance at the Wayne Theatre.
Sherrell M. Rivera, 32, conducted multiple Google searches on her cell phone about the liquid uses of the drug and its side effects, including a search of whether the addictive substance would "slow breathing," according to the prosecution's summary of evidence.
A Waynesboro man goes on trial Thursday in Waynesboro Circuit Court on vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges stemming from an October 2021 accident that killed a Waynesboro woman.
6th District congressional race unlikely to be impacted by Roe v. Wade ruling, political scientist says
The 6th District remains reliably Republican says James Madison University political scientist Bob Roberts.
The man became stuck while working in a stationary industrial landfill compactor.