3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $60,000

Quaint home in the Historic District of Waynesboro. Enjoy front porch sitting this spring! Step into charm with original hardwood floors, cozy living room, utility room would make a wonderful mud room, eat-in style kitchen, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Home is close to area shops and dining. Easy city living in Waynesboro with nice front and back yard. This charming home won't last long!

