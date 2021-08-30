Enjoyed as a family getaway, this great contemporary tucked away in a cul-de-sac is ready for its new owners! With its vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace, the open and airy kitchen and living area is great for gatherings. Sliding glass doors in living room lead you to the back deck; sliding doors in the kitchen connect to a front deck. First floor master bedroom walks out to a screened-in porch. Upstairs floor has 2 bedrooms with a full bath. Finished basement with wood stove has great guest suite potential with its separate entrance, and master bedroom with doors leading to lower level deck. The trail to Ravens Roost park is just steps away. Seasonal mountain views from the back deck flesh out your Wintergreen experience. With a bit of updating, this could be the affordable mountain showpiece you've been looking for. Property is within the Firefly Fiber internet network.
3 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $375,000
