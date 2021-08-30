 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $379,000

Private Location near the Mountain Inn at the end of a cul de sac. Owner has updated furnishings, bathrooms and floors through out. This property has had great rental income that the owner will share upon request. Have income while not using it. Open living for family gatherings with additional loft area.....

