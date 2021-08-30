Private Location near the Mountain Inn at the end of a cul de sac. Owner has updated furnishings, bathrooms and floors through out. This property has had great rental income that the owner will share upon request. Have income while not using it. Open living for family gatherings with additional loft area.....
3 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $379,000
