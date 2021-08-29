3 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $399,000

Like new and well maintained with many highly desirable features! Enjoy mountain life and nature with a rare find of a nearly level lot with tremendous privacy. The moment you pull into the paved drive (with ample parking) you will be drawn in by the Craftsman design and peaceful wooded setting. A mountain retreat must have great outdoor living spaces and this will not disappoint with a covered front porch and a back deck with private view into the woods. Comfortable and budget friendly with efficient, central air and heat units for each floor. Many extras: Bright open flow from kitchen to great room, 1st floor master (opens to back deck, private bath, walk-in closet), spacious kitchen (island, granite countertops, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances), 9’ and vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood floors, encapsulated crawlspace, fiber optic internet, security system. Walk to Nature Preserve and trails. Sold partially furnished.