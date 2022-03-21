 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $419,900

This cozy 3 bedroom/2bath house tucked away on a dead end street is located a short stroll away from the Mountain Inn, Slopes, Restaurants and Activities. Heat Pump only a few years old, Newer Spacious Deck to view the Gorgeous Seasonal Mountain Views and Sunsets! Sellers enjoyed personal time at this property and also used as a rental, which has generated $30K in past 12 months.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert