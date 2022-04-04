Rare opportunity to own in Wintergreen! "Wintergreen Haus" is located on the first hole of the Devils Knob Golf Course. Walk across the green to the best dining on the mountain! Currently a very popular AirBnb rental, home will be sold with all furnishings and ownership of the listing can be transferred if desired. Home features hardwood floors throughout the main level, modern kitchen with open upper shelving, painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Cabin has an open living room, kitchen and dining room- perfect for entertaining. Living room features stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Firefly high speed internet available so you can work from home as well! With an owner's suite with loft on upper level and two bedrooms on lower level, this home sleeps 8-10. Owner's suite features private sitting area and deck to enjoy your morning coffee! Lower level features two bedrooms and a full bathroom. With resort access you'll love spending summer days at the pool and golf course and adventure sports all winter!
3 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $499,900
