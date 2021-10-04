You have the rare opportunity to call the most charming home in Wintergreen yours. Nestled in a Laurel forest with breathtaking western Blue Ridge mountain views, this lovingly renovated and totally updated home is truly one of a kind! Originally designed by architect Glen German, the owners and David Lampbert architect of Afton, Va and expert craftsmen using new and reclaimed materials with meticulous attention to detail have seamlessly blended the old with the new. From the moment you enter you will know that this your place to relax, to write, to read and make wonderful memories!The gorgeous open great room boasts accent stone walls and floor to ceiling stone fireplace, hardwood floors, cedar ceiling, and wall of windows to the forest and view. The redesigned kitchen has custom cabinetry wormy chestnut and marble counter tops and brick floors has new Zline gas range and hood and dishwasher, GE refrigerator, hand hammered copper sink. Upstairs the beautiful new master looks out to the view and has an adjoining bath with stone tile shower & custom cabinet with granite counter. Downstairs are 2 spacious BRS new bath with heated brick floor and custom cabinets. All done & ready to enjoy be prepared to fall in love!
3 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $537,000
