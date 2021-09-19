4 Bedroom Home in Afton - $425,000

Fantastic Afton location close to Charlottesville, Waynesboro and all the fun activities of Nelson County! Lots of room with 4 BR, 3 BA, formal dining room, living room, greatroom/kitchen and a beautiful, bright and open garden room. Second floor master suite with huge master bath and jacuzzi. There's also a spacious, attached 2-car garage and a full basement with interior and exterior entrances. Firefly fiber internet available too! Lovely yard with mature landscaping and a very inviting in-ground pool with a charming gazebo for entertaining and relaxing. Beautiful mountain views and with a little trimming, they would be even bigger! Nearly new whole house generator. Located ina small neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac on 1 acre and minutes from award winning wineries and breweries. This home is awaiting your touches!