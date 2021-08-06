4 Bedroom Home in Afton - $579,500

Located just below the Blue Ridge mountains in the heart of the Rockfish Valley with 360° mountain views and vineyards right next door, this home epitomizes the tranquility of country living with a contemporary farmhouse flair. The light filled open main level floor plan with split master bedroom suite includes 3 additional bedrooms and a home office with high speed fiber optic internet. Notable details include the new wood burning fireplace, built-in shelves in the living/ dining areas, board & batten and shiplap accent walls, subway tile backsplash, granite counters, large windows and hardwood floors. The right side of this lovely home features two bedrooms, a full bath, a separate gathering area and upstairs spacious bonus room offer privacy for guests and can be closed off for a potential air bnb. Fenced entirely with a gated driveway, the property boasts plentiful space for gardening, a large shed with electricity, chicken coop and fresh eggs from the hens, and a run-in shed with separate pasture for goats (optional). Screened porch and patio with firepit complete the package! Outdoor enthusiasts will love nearby hiking, fishing, golf and skiing and within cycling distance of multiple popular wineries, breweries and dining.