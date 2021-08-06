 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Afton - $579,500

4 Bedroom Home in Afton - $579,500

4 Bedroom Home in Afton - $579,500

Located just below the Blue Ridge mountains in the heart of the Rockfish Valley with 360° mountain views and vineyards right next door, this home epitomizes the tranquility of country living with a contemporary farmhouse flair. The light filled open main level floor plan with split master bedroom suite includes 3 additional bedrooms and a home office with high speed fiber optic internet. Notable details include the new wood burning fireplace, built-in shelves in the living/ dining areas, board & batten and shiplap accent walls, subway tile backsplash, granite counters, large windows and hardwood floors. The right side of this lovely home features two bedrooms, a full bath, a separate gathering area and upstairs spacious bonus room offer privacy for guests and can be closed off for a potential air bnb. Fenced entirely with a gated driveway, the property boasts plentiful space for gardening, a large shed with electricity, chicken coop and fresh eggs from the hens, and a run-in shed with separate pasture for goats (optional). Screened porch and patio with firepit complete the package! Outdoor enthusiasts will love nearby hiking, fishing, golf and skiing and within cycling distance of multiple popular wineries, breweries and dining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Well-known wild horse is found dead on Outer Banks beach. Heat may have been a factor.
State and Regional News

Well-known wild horse is found dead on Outer Banks beach. Heat may have been a factor.

One of the best-known wild horses roaming North Carolina’s Outer Banks was found dead on a beach over the weekend and experts suspect heat may have been a factor. Hazel, as the horse was known, was believed to be nearly 30 years old. Her death comes when some areas of the Outer Banks have had a daily heat index near 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. “Hazel lived and died ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert