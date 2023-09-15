Afton. A private 5 acres with great views. Relax on the comfortable front porch with wood ceilings and fans overlooking the park like front yard or enjoy the views from the many opportunities on the back of the home inside and out. Enjoy the warmth of a wood burning soap stone stove in the vaulted family room. Admire the view from the updated kitchen and step out on to the rear deck. An addition in 2008 added the oversized family room with gas fireplace and built ins that also enjoys the views and opens to a covered porch. The owner suite sits above accessed by a private staircase. The main level features a 4th bedroom and office perfect for other uses. 2nd full bath on the main level. The 2nd staircase takes you to the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms connected by the 3rd full bath. Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement or 12x20 outbuilding. Features included irrigation for the gardens, Arkansas pine floors, gutter guards, generator, and terraced gardens. High speed internet.