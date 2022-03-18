4 Bedroom Home in Afton - $789,900

The Fincastle is a craftsman style home with main floor living and 10' ceilings. Enjoy the mountain views & sunsets from the oversized front porch. There is a convenient pocket office between the living area and main floor powder room. The stairs lead to a second-floor open loft with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This is a fantastic primary residence or a great weekend home with excellent rental potential. The plan can be expanded or modified through the builder. Other plans are also available upon request.