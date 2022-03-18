The Fincastle is a craftsman style home with main floor living and 10' ceilings. Enjoy the mountain views & sunsets from the oversized front porch. There is a convenient pocket office between the living area and main floor powder room. The stairs lead to a second-floor open loft with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This is a fantastic primary residence or a great weekend home with excellent rental potential. The plan can be expanded or modified through the builder. Other plans are also available upon request.
4 Bedroom Home in Afton - $789,900
Bailey Talley’s postseason is something out of a Charles Dickens novel.
A Portsmouth man will serve two life sentences for the violent rape of a Charlottesville woman while he was on the lam and one of the Virginia Department of Corrections’ “Most Wanted.”
But both the airline and Weyers Cave airport say service will not be terminated until a new carrier is found.
It has been a tumultuous two years for the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County.
FISHERSVILLE — Bobby Humphrey is a baseball guy. Always has been.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Waynesboro residents have the chance to weigh in on the city’s redistricting maps when a public hearing is held Monday night and on March 28 by Waynesboro City Council.
The Augusta County Sheriff has begun an investigation of allegations of inappropriate touching by a teacher at Wilson Memorial High School.
'Virginia is on a path to normalcy': Youngkin administration rolls out less stringent COVID-19 workplace rules
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration on Tuesday rolled out new COVID-19 guidance for employers that gives the private sector ample flexibility on how to mitigate spread of the virus in the workplace, and signaled that it would take action against employers who fire workers for not wearing a mask.
Amy Christian, who has been a school counselor at Valley Academy for the past three years, will join the Kate Collins staff when a replacement is found at Valley Academy.