4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,099,000

To be built new Evergreen home on Dick Woods Rd in beautiful Western Albemarle just minutes from Crozet. This 5 acre open lot provides exceptional views and great possibilities. Build your dream home with Evergreen's exceptional level of quality including oak hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz counters Kitchenaid appliances and much more. Images are from a similar home, purchaser(s) have the options to personalize selections. Taxes are estimated.