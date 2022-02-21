Beautiful brick home on Rt. 29 South featuring .90 of an acre, 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths, full finished basement, a wood burning fireplace, and new patio. This home offers like new appliances and new central air. This meticulously maintained home offer a front porch, a covered side porch and a paved driveway. More photos coming this weekend.
4 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $309,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Buffalo Gap boys basketball team beats William Campbell to reach state tournament for first time since 1994
Buffalo Gap’s 28-year hiatus from the boys basketball state tournament is over.
The Bison will compete in girls basketball state tournament for first time 2018.
Prince George police say a 5-year-old girl in Prince George died Monday, after she was injured ejecting from a UTV. A police spokesperson says the child was the passenger of a Polaris Ranger, the driver was one of her relatives.
Coleman Shelton, of the Los Angeles Rams, was the reason for the most recent family gathering.
The 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center is expected to be operational in 2023 and add 500 jobs.
Waynesboro city government is on a mission to retain the public safety workers who protect the city’s more than 20,000 residents.
Riverheads senior wrestler Jude Robson completed his phenomenal career on the mat for the Gladiators, winning his third consecutive individual championship.
Grace Christian pulled off a shocker Saturday as the Warriors stunned the previously unbeaten Regents School Lions.
Man faces charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Charlottesville man.
Fort Defiance girls basketball team defeats Charlottesville, to play in state tournament for first time since 2003
Fort Defiance used a 24-4 run in the third quarter to break open a close game.