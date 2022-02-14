Beautiful brick home on Rt. 29 South featuring .90 of an acre, 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths, full finished basement, a wood burning fireplace, and new patio. This home offers like new appliances and new central air. This meticulously maintained home offer a front porch, a covered side porch and a paved driveway. More photos coming this weekend.
4 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $319,900
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
The Waynesboro native will be part of the Dukes’ 2022 Hall of Fame Class, the school announced on Thursday.
Nearly seven years after 18-year-old Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell was found dead behind an abandoned Southampton County home, her stepfather Wesley Hadsell was convicted of her murder.
Full-court press: Waynesboro girls basketball coach Skylar Napier raises awareness, funds for fight against pediatric cancer
CANCELLING FRIDAY'S GAME was never an option for Skylar Napier.
Riverheads has its new football head coach, and he is no stranger to the school or Augusta County.
Ridgeview Christian senior Levi Nice joined elite company in the school’s boys basketball history Friday night, surpassing 1,000 career points.
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 29 in Nelson County.
High School Boys Basketball Standings
Wilson Memorial used a 9-0 run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter Monday night to pull away from Buffalo Gap.