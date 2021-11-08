 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Faber - $239,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Faber - $239,900

Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home-New Kitchen, New Roof, New Baths & more! Close to Nellysford and Wintergreen. 1,620 Finished Square Feet. Master Bedroom with all New Attached Full Bath, New Custom Eat-in Kitchen: New Shaker Cabinets, New Stainless Appliances, New Solid Surface Countertops. All New Lighting, Vaulted Ceilings, New Wood Laminate Flooring, Freshly Painted, New Energy Efficient Windows. New Central Heating and Cooling (Heat Pump). Plus Convenient Mud Room Entry from Back Yard also serves as Utility area with Washer/Dryer hookups, New front porch/deck with nice views of large yard, New Rear Deck (access from New Kitchen), and Brand New Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding, New Premium Roof, and Private Well and Septic, and topped off with Firefly Fiber Optic Broadband service... All on Nice 1 Acre Lot. It's Move in Ready. Don't miss out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert