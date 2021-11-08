4 Bedroom Home in Faber - $239,900

Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home-New Kitchen, New Roof, New Baths & more! Close to Nellysford and Wintergreen. 1,620 Finished Square Feet. Master Bedroom with all New Attached Full Bath, New Custom Eat-in Kitchen: New Shaker Cabinets, New Stainless Appliances, New Solid Surface Countertops. All New Lighting, Vaulted Ceilings, New Wood Laminate Flooring, Freshly Painted, New Energy Efficient Windows. New Central Heating and Cooling (Heat Pump). Plus Convenient Mud Room Entry from Back Yard also serves as Utility area with Washer/Dryer hookups, New front porch/deck with nice views of large yard, New Rear Deck (access from New Kitchen), and Brand New Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding, New Premium Roof, and Private Well and Septic, and topped off with Firefly Fiber Optic Broadband service... All on Nice 1 Acre Lot. It's Move in Ready. Don't miss out!