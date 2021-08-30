 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Faber - $439,000

THIS HOME HOME HAS IT ALL !!! Well maintained home, interior arch ways, hardwood flooring, screened porch WITH MAHOGANEY FLOORS, 3 acre lot, landscaping done last summer, unfinished basement, two car garage and much more. Less than 30 minutes to C'ville.

