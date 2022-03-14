4 Bedroom Home in Faber - $465,000

Must see family home on 3.03 acre corner lot in small subdivision. Just over the Albemarle County line in Nelson County, this home is 30 minutes to Charlottesville or Waynesboro. Home offers 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space; home office set-up with super fast Firefly fiber internet service available; open kitchen/living room area with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace; large dining room off the kitchen; double-door pantry; 2 car garage, screen porch with barn doors and double doors opening from the living room – perfect for entertaining; deck across front; large deck along back; concrete patio under back deck to accommodate additional outdoor entertaining – or adding a hot tub. Basement is unfinished, but roughed-in for a bath. Recently cleared back yard for outdoor activities or garden. This home has it all! Video: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=apvoEq1PhE7&mls=1