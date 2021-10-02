4 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $479,900

Beautiful well maintained, only 4 years old, move in ready property. Four bedrooms, three baths, large screen-in porch w/fantastic views. One level living w/cathedral ceilings in great room and master bedroom. Gas fireplace in great room. Apartment above garage, beautifully designed and has everything needed to accommodate family or guest. Easy access to interstate and Augusta Medical Hospital. Corian countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Also walk-out door to crawl space, great for storage.