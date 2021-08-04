4 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $589,000

Newly renovated home surrounded by gorgeous mountain views! Find all the upgrades in attached document! This large 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has all the space you need. It boasts a 700 square foot Master Bedroom Suite with 2 walk-in closets. Upstairs you will find an open kitchen with 6 foot island, overlooking the beautiful pond and mountains. Master bedroom/bathroom, two bedrooms and full bathroom located upstairs. Downstairs you will find the perfect space for a media room with attached utility room (including it's own refrigerator for cold drinks), guest bedroom, guest bathroom, and laundry room. Large 16 foot deck off the kitchen and another large deck at the pool! New roof 2020, New AC with ducting 2020, Ductless AC for Master 2020, New plumbing 2020, New siding 2020, New garage door and opener 2021, Pool liner and equipment replaced in 2021. Pre-sealed granite counters in kitchen. Home also has water softener system, new paint, new carpet, new tile, new wood floors, new cabinets, double opening french doors, water ionizer system in kitchen. This place is truly one of peace and tranquility - come make it yours today!