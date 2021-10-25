4 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $819,000

One of a kind.. unique in design and ambience. This home and property package will envelope you in tranquility and character. Offering tremendous entertainment space from the oversized main level family room with lots of natural light, to the outdoor saltwater pool area and more. This property boasts all the best of what life has to offer... landscaped gardens, 3 car detached garage, with storage above, 4 bay tractor barn, guest house, koi pond, 4 fireplaces, library, butlers pantry with built in refrigerator drawers, granite countertops and the list goes on... Positioned on 5.5 acres in a very desired area of Augusta County, you will also get to enjoy the perks of privacy and Blue and Allegheny mountain views. Minutes from the hospital, 64 and 81, offers a high level of convenience for shopping, traveling, commuting and business. This is a great space to spread your wings, release your creativity and create your own sweet homestead. This is HOME.