 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $163,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $163,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $163,900

Historic home formerly known as "THE INN" in the middle of Greenville. This home has spacious rooms and much potential. The first floor features a foyer, a large living room/parlor, formal DR w/2 built-in china cabinets, nice old pine & wood flooring, kitchen and a sun room across the back. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms and a full bath. There is plenty of room to add additional bathrooms. Some improvements include new water heater and updated electric box. Three fireplaces condition unknow as they have not been used by current owners. Add your decorating touches and restore this to a place of beauty.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert