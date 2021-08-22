Historic home formerly known as "THE INN" in the middle of Greenville. This home has spacious rooms and much potential. The first floor features a foyer, a large living room/parlor, formal DR w/2 built-in china cabinets, nice old pine & wood flooring, kitchen and a sun room across the back. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms and a full bath. There is plenty of room to add additional bathrooms. Some improvements include new water heater and updated electric box. Three fireplaces condition unknow as they have not been used by current owners. Add your decorating touches and restore this to a place of beauty.
4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $163,900
