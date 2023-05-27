Riverheads Rancher! One owner custom built home in popular Riverheads School district! One level living on a full FINISHED basement giving you nearly 2600 sq ft to spread out in! Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car attached garage AND a large det. garage too! OPEN floor plan inside with all a bright WHITE kitchen complete with granite! Basement offers a kitchenette, bath, bedroom, ideal for in-law quarters, teen space or great guest hangout! Solar panels help cut the power bill for all this house! Immaculately kept home with hardscape sidewalks, plush large lot NON subdivision so sure, bring your chickens! Large paved dr, low traffic st, and nestled sweet Historic Greenville Village area! Like new home, just move right in!
4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $450,000
