4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $599,900

Here's you chance to own your very own private resort-like property! One owner home for the last 4 decades and pride of ownership is evident! Nestled upon a knoll overlooking a stocked SPRINGFED pond, the serenity of this place is breathtaking! Perfectly designed home with water views in the front AND back to the inground swimming pool! Glass room between just adds to the appeal of these aquatic accents! Class & sophistication abound throughout with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, wood burning fireplace, built ins, truly something for everyone! Popular Riverheads school district, private setting yet just a hop, skip and jump to I81!