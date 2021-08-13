 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $599,900

Here's you chance to own your very own private resort-like property! One owner home for the last 4 decades and pride of ownership is evident! Nestled upon a knoll overlooking a stocked SPRINGFED pond, the serenity of this place is breathtaking! Perfectly designed home with water views in the front AND back to the inground swimming pool! Glass room between just adds to the appeal of these aquatic accents! Class & sophistication abound throughout with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, wood burning fireplace, built ins, truly something for everyone! Affordable water based Heat pump/AC AND an outdoor wood burning furnace to make this a very affordable home to own! Popular Riverheads school district, private setting yet just a hop, skip and jump to I81!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert