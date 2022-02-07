4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $625,000

ONE of a kind, ONE owner, ONE level home on nearly 15 acres facing the BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS! Solid brick home built with forever in mind... custom designed & KING of the hill! Nestled up high with amazing VIEWS, beautiful rolling pastures & some woods too, ready for you to call home! First time ever offered for sale, personality abounds here from the huge great room with stone front wood burning fireplace to the exposed faux beams throughout... you surely wont find another like it! Get lost in this SPRAWLING floor plan (over 3000 sq ft on one level!) complete with H-U-G-E kitchen, 2 family rooms and even a covered porch to enjoy your morning coffee! Partial basement with oversized garage & great storage or future expansion.. Popular Riverhead's School district, perfect location for commuters, located conveniently to Historic downtown Staunton AND Lexington! Ideal property for HORSES?! You bring the ideas, this place will make your dreams come true!