4 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $649,900

Here is the hard to find private property with excellent views, Located in RHS schools. This property offers 17 Rolling acres of pasture, Large poll barn, nicely fenced and a swimming pool. The Chefs kitchen with Viking appliances, custom build wood cabinets. Three bedrooms on the first floor, including the Master suite area. Large living room for entertaining. The second floor has great room and bedroom and bath. A southern Augusta Co. dream home here.