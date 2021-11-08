 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $235,000

Outdoor living dream, boasting a large 1.39-acre lot including a lively creek fed by Sherando Lake. With a large deck and yard, there is more than enough room to entertain. If you still need more space for your hobbies, then there is a 640 sqft shop/garage along with two sheds on the property. Enough about the outdoor amenities, the interior of this home was extensively renovated a few years ago. On the main floor, you have an updated kitchen, spacious living room, master bedroom with ensuite master bathroom. Heading upstairs, there are three generously sized bedrooms and a bathroom. Come and see this beautiful property so you, too, can enjoy its charm.

