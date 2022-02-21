This spacious home offers privacy, outdoor areas as well as indoor space for entertaining or just hanging out as a family. Enjoy gorgeous views, nature and fall foliage through the expansive windows to help you unwind after a long day. Open kitchen with great room and pellet stove. Finished basement that will you allow to create the space you desire. You don't want to miss this one!! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2/19 12-3:00 Sellers must find home of choice.
4 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stuarts Draft certainly showed how to get pumped for the postseason Tuesday night.
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College may suffer from undiagnosed schizophrenia, his attorney told a judge Wednesday in Harrisonburg.
If the team's goal is to be playing its best basketball heading into the postseason, the Riverheads Gladiators are right on schedule.
Full-court press: Waynesboro girls basketball coach Skylar Napier raises awareness, funds for fight against pediatric cancer
CANCELLING FRIDAY'S GAME was never an option for Skylar Napier.
Staunton boys basketball team beats Fort Defiance in overtime to claim final seed in Region 3C Tournament
It was a win-or-go-home scenario, and neither Staunton or Fort wanted to go home.
Waynesboro city government is on a mission to retain the public safety workers who protect the city’s more than 20,000 residents.
Riverheads senior wrestler Jude Robson completed his phenomenal career on the mat for the Gladiators, winning his third consecutive individual championship.
Coleman Shelton, of the Los Angeles Rams, was the reason for the most recent family gathering.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
Grace Christian pulled off a shocker Saturday as the Warriors stunned the previously unbeaten Regents School Lions.