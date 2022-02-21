 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $430,000

This spacious home offers privacy, outdoor areas as well as indoor space for entertaining or just hanging out as a family. Enjoy gorgeous views, nature and fall foliage through the expansive windows to help you unwind after a long day. Open kitchen with great room and pellet stove. Finished basement that will you allow to create the space you desire. You don't want to miss this one!! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2/19 12-3:00 Sellers must find home of choice.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert