4 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $475,000

Ever wanted a serene sanctuary where you can immerse yourself in nature & life? This stunning house & 15ac property offers peaceful, private, picturesque living while still being minutes away from downtown Waynesboro w shopping, restaurants & amenities on hand. Rustic elements are perfectly combined w sleek contemporary comforts to create a home that ticks all the boxes. There are 4 large bedrooms & 3 bathrooms along w generous living spaces that are open & light-filled. Master bedroom w ensuite bathroom w 2 showerheads is located on 2nd floor. There's a loft over the living room, plus gorgeous wood floors & cozy fireplace w stone surrounding. There is ample counter space in the kitchen, with upper & lower cabinets & a tiled backsplash, while the open-concept layout is ideal for entertaining. From here, you can overlook the living & dining room w oversized windows & glass doors that draw in soft natural light & frame the leafy outlook. Screened-in porch, swim spa, deck with breathtaking mountain & sunset views, nature trails & hunting, bold & seasonal creeks. Privacy is assured yet you benefit from the convenience of being just 8min from I-64 & 20min from renowned wineries & breweries, Shenandoah National Park & Appalachian Trail