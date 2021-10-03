4 Bedroom Home in Middlebrook - $850,000

Radiant Rustic Retreat on Windsong Property! Plant your horses & your dreams on this 16 acre property surrounded by pastoral & mountain views. This home offers tons of natural light, a grand living room with massive wall to wall windows & granite fireplace and hearth that is open to the dining area, super sized BR's, and so much more! You'll love the eat-in kitchen that features granite counters, ceramic floors, and large island. Your main floor master suite retreat will be your favorite spot to relax & unwind. Additional entertainment/guest space in the finished family/rec room located in the walk-out basement, along with a bedroom, mudroom, laundry room, full AND half bath. Your entertainment space continues outdoors with the large wrap-around deck conveniently located off the living spaces where you can watch the Sunrise over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Sunset over the Alleghenies. The exterior offers porches, a massive barn with stalls and a chicken coup... All your heart desires AND SO MUCH MORE!