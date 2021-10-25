4 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,495,000

Showings start Monday Nov. 25th.WINDTRYST is a substantial, custom built and architect designed home by the current,original owners.The features and attention to detail that mark a well thought out design layout are immediately apparent when one enters the foyer highlighted by custom wood inlay design matching the leaded glass transom over the mahogany entrance door.Venturing right from the foyer will lead you past a gallery to the private office with artist loft above and a view of the goldfish pond.Left will lead you past separate dining and living rooms into the recently upgraded kitchen and breakfast area. Access from the kitchen is an enclosed porch with convertible storm window and screen openings.Adjacent to the spacious Kitchen is a Family Room with corner fireplace. Both rooms feature full length windows providing gorgeous pond and mountain views.The first floor, large master suite is conveniently located adjacent to these most-used rooms of the home. An additional private guest room wit h full bath is also on the first floor. Two bedrooms with full bath and walk-in attic storage all on the second level. An oversized two car attached garage is accessible from the laundry hallway. Also a detached 3 car garage w/ workshop.