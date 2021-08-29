4 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $449,900

Stunning Stoney Creek tri-level floor plan on partially wooded lot that backs up to pond. Coming in from the side entrance you'll find a spacious mudroom with plenty of storage. The ground floor also houses three spacious bedrooms, two featuring sliding door access to the rear patio with views of the lovely pond. Main floor offers open floor plan with hardwood floors, wood trim, exposed beams and vaulted ceiling that fit perfectly with the cabin feel of this home. Floor to ceiling windows, cozy fireplace with media recess above and built-in shelving on either side. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and lots counter space including bar top style eating area. Living room/dining room has double sliding doors offering plenty of bright natural lighting and access to the full length back deck. Kitchen offers sliding door to screened in side porch. Master bedroom is upstairs and nicely separated from the rest of the home and offers two tiers for a sleeping area and sitting area. Large master closet. Outside storage shed.