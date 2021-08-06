4 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $569,000

Great location, views, and amenities! Perched above the golf course with long range views of golf, lakes, mountains, and woods. Seasonal views are truly amazing and fully foliated views are equally as special; feels much like a “tree house” with wonderful privacy which is perfect for outdoor living, bird watching, and soaking in the hot tub. Privacy is further enhanced by having a second lot that was combined into one large parcel AND by being at the very end of the drive. Ideal location to walk to Lake Monocan, club house, pool, and farmers market. Many extras: vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, open flow, stone fireplace, optional 5th bedroom or home office (with fiber optic internet!), family room, garage, lots of storage, and more. Go and do with NO maintenance worries - lawn is done for you in Club Highland!