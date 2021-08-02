4 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $589,000

Gorgeous custom 4 BR, 4.5 BA home on the Stoney Creek Golf Course. Welcoming greatroom with a handsome stone fireplace and hardwood paneling and flooring. Because the resident is a hardwood company owner, you will find amazing flooring, and wood trim touches throughout the home. The kitchen is outfitted with cherry cabinets and granite countertops and lots of storage. Formal dining room, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, a work desk area and laundry room complete the first floor. On the second level there is a spacious rec room, bedroom, full bath, bonus room, tv/gym/bedroom as well as cedar closet storage and entry to the unfinished area over the garage. Finish that off for another master suite or living area! Mature landscaping surrounds the house and don't miss the charming stone wall and path down to the golf course. Oversized 2-car garage. Minutes to all of Stoney Creek's amenities, the Farmers Market, breweries. cideries, shopping and services. Just 30 minutes to Charlottesville!!