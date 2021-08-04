 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $649,900

Character and many coveted features! This is NO cookie cutter home in architecture, construction or finishes. Make this your full time OR vacation retreat and enjoy mountain views (panoramic in winter), privacy, open flow connecting main indoor and outdoor living spaces, and great natural light on all levels. The design provides ideal entertaining, gathering, and sleeping spaces for large/multiple families and friends with 4 or 5 bedrooms AND living, family, recreation, and bonus rooms! Improvements include detached garage addition (2013) with bonus room and/or guest suite, conversion of attached garage to a rec room with custom bar (pool table, foosball table, and TVs convey!), kitchen appliances and Quartz countertops, master bathroom w/ large tile shower and heated floors, Pine ceiling in living room, replacement of front door, fixtures, lighting, ceiling fans, roof, HVAC, water heater, and more… Extras: stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, multiple decks, screened porch, paved drive, parking area, fiber optic internet; 30 minutes to Charlottesville!

