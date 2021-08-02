4 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $695,000

Looking for a beautiful multigenerational home or an operating AirBnB? This home with Firefly/Fiber Internet lives like two homes in one! It includes two primary suites with large en-suite baths, two full kitchens, two large great rooms with stone/gas fireplaces, two laundry rooms, multiple decks and patios, beautiful gardens and stunning mountain views. This lovely property is located just minutes from the restaurants, breweries/wineries, medical facilities at Nellysford and the Stoney Creek Golf Course. The second floor consists of two bedrooms, one bath, & plenty of storage. The bonus room above the garage could be used as a home office. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Wall saving pocket doors throughout. Private well with sweet water! 180 degrees year round Blue Ridge views. A 2 story 2 floored/ barn-like building for your creative whims. This home lives as beautiful outside as it does inside. Minutes from the Rt 151 Wine & Brew Trail, 35 minutes to Charlottesville. A must see!