4 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $829,000

Enjoy new 2020 easy to maintain Brick Home construction without going thru the process! Fantastic mountain views overlooking the Fire Pit Terrace & Step Stone access to the Golf Course, Tuckahoe Club House & seasonal Farmer's Market. On main level, find all you need for daily living. Great Room features a vented Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Formal Dining & Office. Flow out from the Master Suite & enjoy the sunrise view from your screened porch in the home nestled beside a Green Space & Hiking Trail. Nicely finished Lower Level features Family Room, Bedroom, Bath & Gym vented, plumbed & wired for an Endless Swim Spa. Gym features a glass-paneled garage door looking out over the hilltops. Large Storage Room in Lower Level includes 2nd Laundry & a Fiber Optic Video & Data, Television, & Telephone/DSL Structured Network Panel. See Feature Sheet for more of the details!

