4 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $850,000

River Park homestead is truly a hidden parkland with extraordinary Rockfish River frontage, and delightful Blue Ridge Mountain views. The hand crafted timber frame home is sited for total privacy in the very center of the 38 acre wooded property, with several hiking trails leading out from the home to a wonderful network of cool shaded trails which always lead to the river! You can look down at the bend in the river from a vantage point well over 100 feet above the flowing waters or you can descend on gentle slopes to the sandy/stony shores of the river below. As you descend to the river you will walk through a forest populated by very large, mature hardwoods which cast deep, cooling shade to the trail you are strolling down. The only sounds will be the flowing waters and the wind in the trees . You may search a long time in Central Virginia for such a delightful home in such a wondrous location, since you are just a few minutes to Wintergreen and 25 minutes to Charlottesville by way of Rt 29.