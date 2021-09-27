4 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $200,000

Enter into this 4 bedroom 2 bath MODULAR RANCH featuring a NEW HVAC (2020), new phone line for higher-speed DSL (2020), newer upgraded water heater (2013), MASTER SUITE with SOAKER TUB and dual vanities, spacious living room with WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE, & a large sunny FENCED-IN BACKYARD with a STORAGE SHED! Located just 20 minutes from Charlottesville, 13 minutes from Red Hill Elementary, 12 minutes from Walton Middle School, & 20 minutes from Monticello High School. NOTE: Month-to-month long term tenant occupied. Buyer has option to continue renting to existing tenant or discontinue renting with appropriate notice. Current rent: $1300/mo. not including utilities.