4 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $255,000

Adorable 4 BR rancher with full walk-out basement on 2+ acres in North Garden! Nice private lot and easy 15 min commute to Charlottesville. Recent improvements include a newer roof, windows, and Trane HVAC. Lovely hardwood floors in the living room, granite counters in the kitchen, and spacious dining room. The finished basement has a gas fireplace, full-bath, 2 dens/possible 5th & 6th bedroom and unfinished area for storage. This well maintained one owner home has a large back yard with a creek & small shed. Move in ready!