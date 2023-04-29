This is a remarkable mountaintop estate of 377 acres, featuring a stunning six-year-old cabin with one-of-a-kind views, a timber-frame cabin made from 200-year-old materials, a pond, a campsite, trails, and incredible tracts of untouched forest. The four-bedroom residence (2,697 sf), with high-end materials that are built to last (metal roof, copper gutters, fiber cement siding, pine paneling, stone fireplaces, slate, hardwood, and concrete flooring, etc.), is as impressive as its surroundings. It is also understated, simplistic in its design and practical and efficient in its layout. The bluestone veranda, with dramatic views to the north and west, steals the show. Located 20 minutes south of Charlottesville, this completely private retreat consists of four contiguous parcels. The second (212.19 ac.), known as "Dancing Creek," includes the three-bedroom timber-frame cottage, large garage, trails, streams, and more. The third (31.69 ac.) includes a log cabin, suitable for guests or a property manager. The fourth (21.04 ac.) is unimproved. The entire offering includes miles of walking and riding trails, is made up primarily of hardwood forests, and is surrounded by thousands of acres of farms and estates.