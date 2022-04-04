Beautiful custom home on 1.5 acres in lovely North Garden. So many special details throughout from built-in bookshelves in the upstairs bedrooms to intricate tray ceilings in the kitchen and dining room, to bamboo flooring, and an antique claw foot tub. Enjoy the versatility of two primary bedrooms, one on the main level with an attached bath, and one on the second floor. Easy, functional floorplan for many different lifestyle needs. The quaint rear yard offers endless options for outdoor interests, including gathering with friends around the firepit and garden spots. Located less than 15 minutes straight down 29 South and minutes from Dr Ho's and the super popular Potters Craft Cider and Pippin Hill Vineyard. Put this on your list of homes to see!
4 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $440,000
