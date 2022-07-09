 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $5,985,000

This magazine worthy farmhouse is perfectly sited on over 156 protected acres overlooking a pond and the rolling hills of Southern Albemarle. With dramatic yet warm and welcoming interior spaces, this home is truly stunning! 4 bedroom, 4 full and 2 half baths, gorgeous professional kitchen, luxurious his and her primary bathrooms, a cozy den, and a light-filled great room with dramatic cathedral ceiling and post and beam architectural feature. The owners' uncompromising standards and attention to detail are evident both inside and out with features including shiplap interior walls, beautiful hand hewn timber on cathedral ceiling, posts and beams, stone fireplaces, stone front facade, covered rear patio with exterior fireplace, and superior quality materials and finishes throughout. Enhancing the main residence is a charming log "barn" with full kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and tons of open space which could be used for an office, recreation, guests, or gatherings with friends and family! Great location less than 10 miles south of Charlottesville. Tranquil setting near Pippin Hill and other vineyards!

