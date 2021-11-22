What a location! This is just 1.4 miles from the Wintergreen Resort entrance and minutes to the Appalachian Trail. The Blue Toad, the Devils Backbone and Bold Rock cidery are very close by. The South Fork of the Rockfish River crosses through the property and a long stretch of the river is adjacent to the house, providing that wonderful sound of rushing water. The paved driveway winds back to the house and is bordered by large boulders and mature, beautiful woods. The home is four bedrooms (with two master suites), three full baths, and two large living rooms. Washer, dryer and kitchen appliances are updated. Please see the attached list for the list of the extensive upgrades since the owner's purchase. Relax in the hammock on the screened porch across the front while listening to the river. Property features like these might be perfect for a successful rental property while not being used. In addition to the front screened porch, there is a large rear deck, a carport with a shed and adjoining workshop, both with electric service. The 10+ acres of mature forest are ideal for recreation, hunting and hiking and there are very nice seasonal mountain views. No property covenants and restrictions.
4 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $419,500
