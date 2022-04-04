Enjoy the elusive combination of rural living with high-speed FIBER INTERNET! This well maintained home in Albemarle County sits on nearly 6 acres and is an easy 30 minute drive to Charlottesville or 15 minutes to Scottsville. Enter from the front porch into this traditional floor plan offering a formal living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen. The rear deck allows space for entertaining and overlooks mature hardwoods. Three bedrooms upstairs include an oversized primary with walk-in closet and en suite, two guest bedrooms, full bathroom, and laundry. The walk-out basement offers a perfect space for lots of possibilities and includes a bedroom, full bathroom, second kitchen, rec room, and storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Schuyler - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed and another injured Sunday night in a single-car accident on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.
Mayor Andrea Oakes has said education is a priority, but words are meaningless unless backed up with action.
As the war continues to rage between Ukraine and Russia, one local church decided to turn an old tradition into a way to help those affected.
A senator told some of his staff to take a hike, and then joined them.
A Nelson County judge found a Waynesboro man guilty Tuesday of two felony charges in connection with a November 2021 sexual assault.
Waynesboro freshman Lydia Kimmell’s first varsity goal came at the most opportune time.
Waynesboro patrons packed into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Thursday as the store celebrated its grand opening.
Original Hershey Stuarts Draft employee Tim Hutchinson remembers applying for a job at the plant 40 years ago, when production started.
Waynesboro improves to 2-4 on the season.
A driver who wrecked his vehicle twice after eluding law enforcement Wednesday night in Augusta County, has pending criminal charges.