A rare opportunity to own a piece of Nelson County history. This charming old Virginia Farmhouse's original cabin is said to date back to 1800. Nestled into 28.5 acres with frontage on the Rockfish River, this 4 BR, 2 BA home is waiting for the right owner to bring her back to her full glory. The surrounding yard is full of of mature landscaping and handsome stone walls. .The enclosed sunroom is perfect for your green thumb endeavors and curling up with a good read. The interior of the cottage has some lovely old heart pine flooring and the living room paneling is gorgeous. The woodstove brings a cozy feeling to the greatroom and kitchen area. The picturesque shed in the back could be a studio, summer bedroom or just storage. New tin roof on the house and the shed so rainy nights will be mesmerizing. Firefly fiber internet available.
4 Bedroom Home in Shipman - $425,000
