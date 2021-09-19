4 Bedroom Home in Shipman - $496,000

A rare opportunity to own a piece of Nelson County history. This charming old Virginia Farmhouse's original cabin is said to date back to 1800. Nestled into 28.5 acres with frontage on the Rockfish River (think fishing, tubing and swimmin' holes!), this 4 BR, 2 BA beauty is waiting for the right owner to bring her back to her full and deserved glory. The surrounding yard is full of of mature landscaping and handsome stone walls. Drive across the creek up to a private oasis and feel your stress just disappear. Dine outside on the patio, hang out on the front porch with your beverage of choice and listen to the river below, or light up the firepit and enjoy s'mores and tellin' tales! The enclosed sunroom is perfect for your green thumb endeavors and curling up with a good read. The interior of the cottage has some stunning old heart pine flooring and the living room paneling is gorgeous. The woodstove brings a cozy feeling to the greatroom and there's been a wood burning fireplace in the original cabin living area. The picturesque shed in the back could be a studio, summer bedroom or just storage. New tin roof on the house and the shed so rainy nights will be mesmerizing. Fiber internet available too. You will love Lucky Penny Farm!