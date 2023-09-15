Welcome to Paradise! This Home Is Immaculate & Full Of Upgrades- OH and not to Mention on 55 acres! Enjoy The Spacious Floor Plan W/ Vaulted Ceilings & Large Windows. The Beautiful Chefs Kitchen Is The Heart Of The Home, Complete With a Large Customized Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Throughout the Home you’ll Find Cherry Wood Floors, Along With Antique Wormy Chestnut- Sourced From Local Barns. This Floor-plan Includes MULTIPLE Suites, A Large Extended Patio, Along W/ a Pool Perfect For Entertaining. Wind Down in The Large Master Bedroom, W/ Large Tub, Double Sinks & Huge Walk-In Closet. Enjoy The Stunning Views ALL Year Round! You Can't Beat ALL this house has to offer. Schedule Your Showing Today!